Oceano man arrested on suspicion of burglary in Los Osos

Ezra Nehemiah Hill, 23, of Oceano . (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office)

LOS OSOS, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies apprehended a burglary suspect Tuesday, just a few blocks from where the crime took place.

Homeowners on the 1300 block of Encinas Drive in Los Osos reported theft of medications and cash from a room.

A neighbor was able to capture a photo of the suspect and shared it to a neighborhood social network app and the authorities.

At around the same time of the report, deputies were involved in a foot pursuit with a man matching the description of the suspect just a few block away on the 2100 block of Ferell Avenue.

The man was in possession of the stolen property reported from the Encinas Drive home. He's been identified as Ezra Nehemiah Hill, 23, of Oceano.

Hill has been booked into county jail on a complaint of burglary, resisting a police officer and probation violations.