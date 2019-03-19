Oceano homicide cause of death released

Larry Bross home where he was murdered in January.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has released the cause of death in a homicide at an Oceano home.

90-year-old Lawrence Albert Bross was killed by what is being called "multiple chop force traumatic injuries."

Medical dictionaries roughly define chop wounds as a combination of sharp and blunt force trauma using a bulky object with an edge. Sheriff's officials would not indicate what type of weapon was used.

Toxicology reports also found no significant findings.

Bross was found dead in his home on the 1400 block of Strand Way on Jan. 24. He was a well known and active member of his neighborhood and community. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers program is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of Bross.