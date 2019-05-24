Oceano Dunes shooting suspect pleads not guilty to all charges

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Francisco Orozco, 19, of Sacramento. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Office)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in the Oceano Dunes shooting that took place in early May has pled not guilty to all charges.

19-year-old Francisco Orozco of Oakland has been charged with attempted murder.

Orozco allegedly shot at six people during a dispute at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Sunday, May 5.

The pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on June 19 at 8:30 a.m.