Oceano Dunes shooting suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in the Oceano Dunes shooting that took place in early May has pled not guilty to all charges.
19-year-old Francisco Orozco of Oakland has been charged with attempted murder.
Orozco allegedly shot at six people during a dispute at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Sunday, May 5.
The pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on June 19 at 8:30 a.m.
