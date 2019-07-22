Crime

Notre Dame Elementary school sign replaced after vandalism

No arrests after felony crime

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:14 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:14 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  

The sign at the Notre Dame Elementary School in Santa Barbara has been replaced after vandalism left it in pieces last March.

 No arrests were made after the incident.

Police say the value of the sign at about $2500. made the crime a felony.

The limestone sign is on the Micheltorena side of the campus and features the school name and a symbol.

The sign was recently installed in a setting that has a pillar on each side.

 

 

