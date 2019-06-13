Not guilty plea entered in Soledad Street murder case

SBPD has identified Omar Alberto Leon as the man responsible for the death of Lilia Munoz on S. Soledad Street. (Credit: SBPD )

SBPD has identified Omar Alberto Leon as the man responsible for the death of Lilia Munoz on S. Soledad Street. (Credit: SBPD )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Omar Alberto Leon entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Leon, 28, has been charged with the murder of Lilia Munoz on Soledad Street in Santa Barbara. The domestic violence killing happened on June 4 in the apartment the two shared.

At the time of the incident, police received multiple 911 calls from the complex just before 5 p.m. After a heavy police response and hours-long investigation, officers took Leon into custody. District Attorney Joyce Dudley charged Leon with one count of willful, premeditated and deliberate murder.

Leon's case will be back before a judge on July 18.