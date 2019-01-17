Nine arrested in drug and stolen property search in Atascadero
ATASCADERO, Calif. - Nine suspects were arrested and booked into county jail for a variety of charges after the Atascadero Police Department served a narcotics and stolen property search weren't in Atascadero on Jan. 16.
The police department served the search warrant to two adjoining properties in the 4900 block of Carrizo Road, according to officials.
The department has responded to these properties several times before in the past few months for regarding thefts, narcotics, and assaults, said officials.
According to authorities, the department requested the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (SWAT) to serve the warrants because of the possibility of stolen firearms being present at the properties.
A total of 14 people were contacted and detained at the properties, nine of whom were arrested, said, officials.
The department also states that suspected stolen property was seized in the search warrant, and an additional follow up investigation is underway to determine who are the rightful owners of the property.
Charges:
Anthony Robert Riva Jr, 53, Atascadero resident – Operating a Drug House
Under the Influence of a Controlled
Substance
Grace Ann LeBlanc, 51, Atascadero resident – Operating a Drug House
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Alan Howard Algie, 56, Atascadero resident – Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer
Trissa Bebe Blackburn, 23, Atascadero resident - Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer
Probation Violation
Melissa Dawn Currie, 34, Paso Robles resident - Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer
Outstanding Arrest Warrants
Samantha Hope Maxwell, 21, Paso Robles resident - Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer
Travis Dee Reeder, 24, Atascadero resident – Manufacture of Controlled Substance
Felony Impersonation
Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer
Outstanding Warrants
Sean Michael Loppnow, 34, Atascadero resident – Possess Methamphetamine for Sale
Possess Heroin for Sale
Troy Lee McGee Jr, 30, Paso Robles resident – Outstanding Arrest Warrant