Crime

Nine arrested in drug and stolen property search in Atascadero

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 01:11 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 03:57 PM PST

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Nine suspects were arrested and booked into county jail for a variety of charges after the Atascadero Police Department served a narcotics and stolen property search weren't in Atascadero on Jan. 16.

The police department served the search warrant to two adjoining properties in the 4900 block of Carrizo Road, according to officials.

The department has responded to these properties several times before in the past few months for regarding thefts, narcotics, and assaults, said officials.

According to authorities, the department requested the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (SWAT) to serve the warrants because of the possibility of stolen firearms being present at the properties.

A total of 14 people were contacted and detained at the properties, nine of whom were arrested, said, officials.

The department also states that suspected stolen property was seized in the search warrant, and an additional follow up investigation is underway to determine who are the rightful owners of the property. 

 

Charges:

Anthony Robert Riva Jr, 53, Atascadero resident – Operating a Drug House

                                                                                   Under the Influence of a Controlled

                                                                                   Substance

 

Grace Ann LeBlanc, 51, Atascadero resident – Operating a Drug House

                                                                            Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 

Alan Howard Algie, 56, Atascadero resident – Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer

 

Trissa Bebe Blackburn, 23, Atascadero resident - Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer

                                                                                Probation Violation

 

Melissa Dawn Currie, 34, Paso Robles resident - Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer

                                                                               Outstanding Arrest Warrants

 

Samantha Hope Maxwell, 21, Paso Robles resident - Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer

 

Travis Dee Reeder, 24, Atascadero resident – Manufacture of Controlled Substance 

                                                                          Felony Impersonation

                                                                          Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing an Officer

                                                                          Outstanding Warrants

 

Sean Michael Loppnow, 34, Atascadero resident – Possess Methamphetamine for Sale

                                                                                  Possess Heroin for Sale

Troy Lee McGee Jr, 30, Paso Robles resident – Outstanding Arrest Warrant

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Notable recalls of 2019
USDA

Notable recalls of 2019

20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

Forever young: Senior celebs still working
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Forever young: Senior celebs still working

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Betty White through the years
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

Betty White through the years

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra