Neighbors react to hate crimes arrest, police seize over 30 weapons from suspect's home

Neighbors react to hate crimes arrest...

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo man’s alleged threats take a chilling turn as authorities release images of what was seized from his home after he was arrested for threatening to shoot minorities that were moving into his neighborhood off Madonna Road.

“That’s a lot of weapons,” said Todd Elwyn. “Six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11,” he counts.

Looking at a picture of the over thirty weapons police seized from a man that lives just up the street from him, Todd Elwyn says you don’t expect that in San Luis Obispo or in this neighborhood.

Elwyn’s neighbor, Richard Orcutt was arrested early Sunday morning and San Luis Obispo Police believe he recently sent several threatening letters to property managers and homeowners around his Cavalier Lane house.

“It was hate mail, threats to the people, minorities, that were moving into the neighborhood,” said Sgt. Jeff Booth with the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Elwyn didn’t know Orcutt personally but heard that “he was kind of irritable.”

“If a guy is threatening and he’s got all those weapons, that’s pretty scary,” said Elwyn.

While a San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team and a SLO County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail served a search warrant at the 62-year-olds home around 6:25 a.m., Booth says they found “rifles, shotguns and there were handguns seized.”

Officials also say they seized thousands of rounds of ammunition.

“If he were a collector and a responsible citizen, okay, okay, that would be a different story if he’s entitled to have them but yeah, wow,” said Elwyn.

SLOPD says this highlights why they have to take every alarm or threat seriously and investigate.

“In this case, we found a lot of weapons that could have gone a different way if we hadn’t of taken it seriously,” said Sgt. Booth.

Orcutt faces three felony charges including hate crimes.

“If you’re making threats to shoot minorities in your neighborhood and you have weapons that can do that, that solidifies the threat even more so,” said Sgt. Booth.

Detectives at the San Luis Obispo Police Department are asking anyone that received a letter from Richard Orcutt to come forward.

It’s unclear if Orcutt is allowed to possess a firearm or if he obtained the guns legally.

This is an on-going investigation and as of Monday evening, Orcutt had bonded out of jail, posting a $500,000 dollar bail.