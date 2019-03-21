Neighbors call Ojai home where alleged elder abuse happened a "House of Horror"

Ojai abuse

OJAI, Calif. - An Ojai Women was arrested last week for not only accusations of elder abuse, but also possible animal abuse.

“The rats have eaten all my flowers,” said Karin Rudio.

She and her husband John have seen hundreds of rats come through their back yard and ruin their belongs.

“Rats just running around here,” said Rudio.

They say the problem is coming from their next door neighbor.

“The house of horror,” said Rudio. “It was dirty, there was paper on the floor, dog crap all over. It was uninhabitable and very unsanitary.”

Ventura County Sheriffs deputies made a visit to the Gregory Street house located in Ojai last week. They got a tip from the Ventura County Adult Protective Services about Catherine Vanermaesen not properly caring for her 74-year-old sister. But Vandermaesen, and her sister did not allow authorities inside the house.

“We came up with a plan the very next day to have a task force go out to the residence and when Adult Protective Services were contacted again, the 96-year-old was now the focus of our entry to make sure he was OK,” said Ventura County Sheriff’s detective Joseph Preciado.

Deputies say a strong urine and feces odor could be smelled 20 feet from the door. Officials say eight dogs were impounded, two cats, a parrot, two bunnies, and hundreds of rats.

“Based off of Ventura County Animal Control and the Humane Society they estimated another 200-700 wild rats living within the residence,” said Preciado.

“Rats, pet rats,” said Rudio. “For some reason she is fascinated with rats. They had over 1,000 rats over there.”

“She was actually in charge of the care for her elderly father and for all the animals in the residence, that is why we are able to arrest her for the elder abuse charge and also for the animal neglect charge,” said Preciado.

Deputies say this isn’t the first incident with Vandermaesen. There have been reports of these same issues in the past.

“That poor dad is over 90 years old. He is basically bed ridden,” said Rudio. “We have been trying to get rid of these people for the last year. We have been to the City plenty of times and filled out papers, and we are not the only ones.”

Authorities say Vandermaesen made bail a day after she was arrested. Officials say she is not in custody or in care of her father at this time.