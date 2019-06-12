Moorpark professor convicted of sexual battery

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - District attorney Gregory D. Totteen announced today that Professor McKale Antonious, of Sylmar, was found guilty by jury of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The crime happened March 2, 2017, on the campus of Moorpark Community College. The victim was a female student in Antonious' class.

During the trial, the people presented evidence of a second uncharged sexual battery upon a female student committed by Antonious on the California State University, Los Angeles campus. The second incident happened on February 25, 2019.

Antonious has taught mathematics at various colleges in Southern California including College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California State University, Northridge, Pepperdine University, Santa Monica College, Coastline Community College, and Moorpark Community College. He has also used other names including Zohair Isaac and Zohair Isshak.

Sentencing for Antonious is scheduled for July 5, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Those who may have been victimized by Antonious are encouraged to contact Ventura County District Attorney Investigator, Kristina Bertilson at (805) 477-1677.