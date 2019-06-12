Crime

Moorpark professor convicted of sexual battery

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:10 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:10 PM PDT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - District attorney Gregory D. Totteen announced today that Professor McKale Antonious, of Sylmar, was found guilty by jury of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The crime happened March 2, 2017, on the campus of Moorpark Community College. The victim was a female student in Antonious' class.

During the trial, the people presented evidence of  a second uncharged sexual battery upon a female student committed by Antonious on the California State University, Los Angeles campus. The second incident happened on February 25, 2019. 

Antonious has taught mathematics at various colleges in Southern California including College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California State University, Northridge, Pepperdine University, Santa Monica College, Coastline Community College, and Moorpark Community College. He has also used other names including Zohair Isaac and Zohair Isshak.

Sentencing for Antonious  is scheduled for July 5, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. at the Ventura County Superior Court. 

Those who may have been victimized by Antonious are encouraged to contact Ventura County District Attorney Investigator, Kristina Bertilson at (805) 477-1677.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America