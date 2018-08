LOMPOC, Calif. - Police in Lompoc are searching for a missing man Wednesday night.

Alcario Edwards, 22, has not contacted his family in three days.

Edwards did not go to work on Wednesday and is not answering calls or text messages.

Police describe Edwards as a Hispanic man weighing 190 pounds and standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall.

He has a tattoo of the number 562 written in bamboo sticks.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, contact Lompoc police.