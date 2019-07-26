Memorial set up for Eric Romero in Carpinteria after weekend assault and death

A memorial has been made for Eric Romero who died in Carpinteria this week after a conflict. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A memorial has been set up in Carpinteria for Eric Romero who died this week.

He was assaulted Saturday morning and later passed away in Cottage Hospital.

Flowers, candles, notes, hats and pictures have been left in his honor at the site where he was found on Ninth Street near Linden.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department arrested Scott Fleming in connection with the assault.

The details of the fight are not known and it's unclear what, if any, weapons were used.

Romero was 32 years old.

Several notes, written in chalk are at the scene of the makeshift memorial.

An active investigation is underway by the Sheriff's detectives and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.