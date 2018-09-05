Manhunt underway after vehicle hits pedestrian in Montecito hit-and-run

Authorities investigating hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Montecito. Two suspects are in custody. A third suspect is on the loose. (Senerey de los Santos / KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - --UPDATE 6:19 p.m.--

California Highway Patrol reports that an individual possibly matching the hit-and-run suspect description has been detained at gunpoint in the area of southbound U.S. Highway 101 and Bailard Avenue in Carpinteria.

Authorities are working to identify that person.

During the manhunt in Montecito, there were reports that the suspect may have been taking off articles of clothing while fleeing from police. CHP described the man detained in Carpinteria as a black male adult wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. They say the man was attempting to flag down motorists for a ride.

CHP Public Information Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said the search for a third suspect in this felony hit-and-run investigation is ongoing but the victim is expected to survive.

MANHUNT - Montecito after chase, crash and injured pedestrian. https://t.co/lvLwYOxqrm pic.twitter.com/7YVIVJXqXy — John Palminteri (@JohnPalminteri) September 5, 2018

INITIAL INFORMATION

Authorities are currently investigating a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in the area of Butterfly Lane and Channel Drive in Montecito Tuesday afternoon.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with major injuries and two suspects were detained by police. The California Highway Patrol says a third suspect, believed to be the driver, remains on the loose.

Authorities are actively looking for the third suspect along the nearby railroad tracks currently described as a black male adult wearing a white shirt and shorts, possibly armed with a handgun, according to emergency traffic radio.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Butterfly Lane and Coast Village Road but may have headed in the direction of the Music Academy of the West near Fairway Road.

Police have requested air support and a K9 unit to assist in the suspect search. A perimeter has been set up with CHP stationing on Coast Village Road.

A witness described the crash victim as a middle-aged woman and said the white-colored Chevrolet sedan with Idaho license plates being driven by the suspects was traveling at a high rate of speed and being chased by police before colliding with the victim.

Ventura police happen to be in the area reportedly transporting a prisoner to Santa Barbara when the hit-and-run occurred and stopped to help.

No further details were immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.