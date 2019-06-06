Man turns himself in to Oxnard police following three-year-long fraud investigation

Steven Cervantes, 42, of Oxnard. (Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department arrested a man after a three-year-long fraudulent practices investigation.

Tax preparer Steven Cervantes,42, worked for multiple tax preparation businesses in Oxnard between 2017 and 2019.

Cervantes defrauded his clients and businesses he worked for out of thousands of dollars, according to police.

Cervantes' fraud schemes included cashing clients' refund checks to steal refund payments, providing counterfeit refund checks to clients' and opening fraudulent pre-paid debit accounts using the clients’ personal identifying information.

All of these activities without the knowledge or permission of his clients.

Cervantes turned himself into the police on May 29 and was arrested.

For the latest information on fraud and scam schemes go to the Oxnard Police Department’s fraud web.

The Oxnard Police Department also encourages anyone with information about this case or any other crime to call the department at 805-385-7600.