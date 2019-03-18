Man recovering from gunshot wound

OXNARD, Calif. - A man is recovering after he suffered a gunshot wound in Oxnard Monday morning.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting victim at the intersection of Gibralter Street and Camino Del Sol at around 4:20 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital by private party is now in stable condition.

There is no suspect description available. Contact the Oxnard Police Department if you have any information.