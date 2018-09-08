Man leads Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies on pursuit through Oxnard (Alex Biston / KEYT)

Man leads Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies on pursuit through Oxnard (Alex Biston / KEYT)

OXNARD, Calif. - A man led Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and Oxnard police on a pursuit through the city Friday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., deputies received a report of a stolen car from an agricultural field on Telephone Road and Olivas Park Road.

Police says officers tried to stop 57-year-old Merquiades Martinez Perez who was driving a white Ford Ranger.

When he wouldn't pull over, a slow speed pursuit began through Oxnard for about an hour

Police say Perez was obeying all traffic laws and going around 45 miles per hour. Officers used a spike strip to stop the car as Perez drove into downtown Oxnard.

Police say Perez tried to run away but was taken down by an Oxnard PD K-9. The unusual sight brought many to the scene to see what was going on.

“I just saw a bunch of cops just speeding, you know, chasing that guy,” said Miguel Sandoval. “I was tripping out, you know, like, ‘what’s going on?’”

Perez was taken to the hospital for a dog bite injury. After he is medically cleared, he will be booked in the Ventura County jail.