Man leads Ventura County Sheriff's deputies on pursuit through Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - A man led Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and Oxnard police on a pursuit through the city Friday morning.
At about 10:45 a.m., deputies received a report of a stolen car from an agricultural field on Telephone Road and Olivas Park Road.
Police says officers tried to stop 57-year-old Merquiades Martinez Perez who was driving a white Ford Ranger.
When he wouldn't pull over, a slow speed pursuit began through Oxnard for about an hour
Police say Perez was obeying all traffic laws and going around 45 miles per hour. Officers used a spike strip to stop the car as Perez drove into downtown Oxnard.
Police say Perez tried to run away but was taken down by an Oxnard PD K-9. The unusual sight brought many to the scene to see what was going on.
“I just saw a bunch of cops just speeding, you know, chasing that guy,” said Miguel Sandoval. “I was tripping out, you know, like, ‘what’s going on?’”
Perez was taken to the hospital for a dog bite injury. After he is medically cleared, he will be booked in the Ventura County jail.