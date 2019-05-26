Man dies during surgery after reportedly being shot in Oxnard

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OXNARD, Calif. - A man died in surgery after reportedly being shot during early Sunday morning hours in Oxnard.

Oxnard police responded to reports of a shooting victim just after 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Seventh Street.

After officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old Hispanic male lying in the alley. He was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center by ambulance.

The victim was immediately taken into surgery but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or part of the incident, to upload your media directly to the investigators via this link.

All submissions will be immediately logged into the Oxnard Police Department’s digital evidence system.

Police also encourages anyone with information about this case or other criminal activity to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department's website.

Those who want to remain anonymous can do so by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.