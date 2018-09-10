SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man arrested for concealing firearm in a school zone

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 05:50 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 05:50 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - A man was arrested after driving through a school zone with a concealed firearm on Sunday.

Oxnard Police observed Rafael Martinez drive in front of Rio Lindo Elementary School around 2:49 p.m. A few moments later officers stopped Martinez for a vehicle code violation in the 100 block of Princeton Avenue. 

During the traffic stop, Martinez told officers he had a handgun in his vehicle. Officers found the handgun in the car.

Officers arrested Martinez for possessing a concealed firearm within a school zone and possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

