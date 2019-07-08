Crime

Madera County man arrested in connection to Solvang bank robbery

SOLVANG, Calif. - A man from Madera County was arrested in Missouri in connection to a Solvang bank robbery.

Authorities say Marcus Lee Ghent, 32, of Madera County is the man who robbed Rabobank in Solvang on June 13.

Ghent was identified as the suspect just a few days after the bank robbery occurred and a felony arrest warrant was obtained for burglary and robbery.

On June 25, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was notified by police in Missouri after Ghent was contacted as part of a welfare check. Ghent was arrested and booked into the Warren County Jail after police realized he was wanted for the Solvang robbery. 

On July 6, Ghent was extradited back to Santa Barbara. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bail. He was arraigned on Monday and is set to appear in court again on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is investigating whether Ghent had any part in another bank robbery in another California county.

Sheriff's officials say it does not appear that Ghent has any specific ties to the area. 

