Lyft driver arrested for sexually assaulting Nipomo woman

Jason Lamont Fenwick, 51 years old, of Lompoc (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office)

NIPOMO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's investigators arrested a Lyft driver operating in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for sexual assault.

Jason Lamont Fenwick, 51, of Lompoc is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he drove home in Nipomo.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim had requested Lyft services to take her home after becoming too intoxicated to drive home.

"Because of the victim's level of intoxication, the Lyft driver helped the victim inside the home where she became unconscious and the suspect proceeded to sexually assault her," said a news release from the SLO County Sheriff's Office.

Fenwick was arrested on Nov. 8, 2018, for charges that included oral copulation with an intoxicated victim, sexual penetration with a foreign object with an intoxicated victim, and burglary.

Sheriff's investigators are asking the community for help in identifying other possible victims in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.