Lompoc woman accused of killing neighbor makes first court appearance

Before her new mugshot was taken, the 35-year-old appears to have created a “Personal Emergency Fundraiser” on Facebook on June 7th - the day after Eldri Jauch was reported missing. ( Lompoc Police Department Photo)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc woman accused of killing her 74-year-old neighbor appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Melissa Martin, 35, was in tears for the duration of her first court appearance.

Martin is accused of killing 74-year-old Eldri Jauch. Jauch was reported missing under suspicious circumstances last week. Her body was found in Martin's apartment and police later arrested Martin outside a Santa Ynez residence.

Martin remains in jail at this time. Her bail was set at $2.02 million. She is due to appear in court again on July 2.