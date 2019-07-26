Lompoc rape suspect arrested by Santa Barbara Sheriff's deputies

Colton Blu Mastagni , 20, of Lompoc. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of rape in Lompoc on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Colton Blu Mastagni, 20, on the 1500 block of North H Street in Lompoc.

Mastagni is accused of sexually assaulting a victim on two separate occasions over the past year.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

He faces possible charges for forcible rape, oral copulation with force, false imprisonment, and assault with intent to commit rape.

He remains in custody on a $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the crimes or any other sexual assaults that may have been committed by Mastagni should contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 805-934-6170.