Lompoc police search for late night stabber

Authorities searching for stabbing suspect, Nicholas Andrew Lopez. (Lompoc Police)

LOMPOC, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man involved in a late-night Election Day stabbing.

Lompoc Police responded to the 700B N. Third/Fourth Alley for a report of a stabbing around 8:06 p.m.

The victim said he had been walking to his residence when he saw the suspect, 26-year old Nicholas Andrew Lopez.

Police say an altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed twice with an exact-o-knife or box cutter-style knife by Nicholas who then fled the area.

Witnesses in the area reported the same events taking place and also described a similar weapon.

The victim was driven to the Lompoc Emergency Room and later transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment due to the extent of his injuries.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic Male, about 6'3" and 170 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

If you know any information that could lead to the whereabouts to Lopez, please contact Lompoc Police.