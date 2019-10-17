Crime

Lompoc police make arrest in connection to deadly shooting over the weekend

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 09:28 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:46 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting that left one person dead and injured two others over the weekend.

Police arrested Raymond Ramon Vega, 25.

At around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives completed four days of vigorous investigation into the death of 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas. 

The investigation led to the identification of Raymond Ramon Vega as one of three suspects involved in the shooting.  

The shooting first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12.

Officers arrived at scene and discovered three people with gunshot wounds. All were taken to hospitals by helicopter or ambulance and one man died.

A memorial was set up at the scene of the shooting.

This shooting marked the seventh homicide in the city this year. 

The Lompoc Police Department is still investigating this case and is looking to identify the other two suspects who participated in the shooting that injured two other victims.

Vega was booked into jail and faces charges of homicide, participation in a criminal street gang and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a felony

If you have any information in this case, please call the Lompoc Police Department, you can remain anonymous. 

This arrest is not connected to a shelter-in-place warning that was issued in the Mission Hills area Wednesday evening. 

