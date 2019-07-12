Lompoc man pleads guilty in 2015 murder case

Source: Lompoc Police Department

LOMPOC, Calif. - A Lompoc man could spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty for the 2015 murder of a 57-year-old man.

Noe Herrera, 33, pled guilty to one count of murder for the stabbing death of Salvador Juarez Hernandez.

Juarez Hernandez's body was found behind a Valero gas station with multiple stab wounds on January 20, 2015. Herrera was arrested the day before after a fight with his mother. While being interviewed by police, Herrera confessed to the killing and gave police the location of the victim's body.

Hernandez was stabbed multiple times with a knife. Police say both men knew each other. Hernandez was a transient who had been living in the area for years.

Herrera also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder for assaulting his mother.

Herrera is set to be sentenced on July 24 in Santa Maria Superior Court. He is expected to be sentenced to 24 years to life in prison.