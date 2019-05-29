Lompoc man charged with murder in death of infant daughter

Jose Ramirez, 27, of Lompoc . ( Lompoc Police Department)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A Lompoc man that was arrested on suspicion of killing his infant child has been charged with murder.

Jose Ramirez, 27, appeared in Lompoc Superior Court on Wednesday and was formally charged in the death of his infant daughter, Evelyn Ramirez. Ramirez also faces an additional special allegation for a violent sex offense.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office also stated that Ramirez had a prior serious or violent felony conviction.

Ramirez was arrested last week after investigators interviewed him about his daughter's death.

His arraignment was continued and he will appear in court again on June 11. His bail is currently set at $4 million.