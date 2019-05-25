Lompoc man arrested in death of infant child

Jose Ramirez, 27, of Lompoc . ( Lompoc Police Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The father of an infant who died on Sunday has been arrested for the child's death.

The infant was found dead on Sunday and Lompoc police officers began investigating. On Thursday, officers interviewed the infant's father and based on their investigation, he was arrested.

Jose Ramirez, 27, of Lompoc was arrested on Thursday and is expected to be charged for homicide and willful harm to a child resulting in death.

He is being held in the Lompoc Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lompoc Police Sergeant A. Arias at 805-875-8121.