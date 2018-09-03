Late-night robbery suspect strikes business in Goleta Valley

Robbery suspect pictured here entering a business in the 100 block of S. Turnpike Road on Sept. 2, 2018. (Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying and locating a robbery suspect that struck a CVS store on Turnpike Road late Sunday night.

Authorities say the robbery occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 2, in the 100 block of S. Turnpike Road in unincorporated Santa Barbara County.

The suspect entered the store, walked to a register and demanded money, according to the Sheriff's Office. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money after telling the store employee he had a gun.

The male suspect is described as being approximately 5-feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black mask, a white or gray sweatshirt over a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He appeared to be wearing light blue gloves.

Deputies searched the area, including a Sheriff's K-9 unit, but were not able to locate the suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-683-2724, or the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171.