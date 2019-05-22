Crime

LA-area man arrested, accused of using stolen credit card for purchases in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Los Angeles-area man was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen credit card number to make fraudulent online purchases for an exorbitant birthday weekend in Santa Barbara.

Kyrie Dequan Austin, 25, from Lancaster was arrested in Santa Barbara on a complaint that he used a stolen credit card to purchase a wine tasting tour and two entertainment experiences in Santa Barbara. He also previously used the same stolen credit card number to purchase pizza in Lancaster.

The victim, a resident of Los Angeles, was subscribed to fraud text alerts in connection to her account. He credit card never left her possession but the number was being used for online purchases. She contacted Santa Barbara Police Department after seeing that a wine tasting tour in Santa Barbara was purchased with her card and the suspect's real name was used to book the reservation.

Santa Barbara police worked with the wine tour operator and were able to take Austin and his girlfriend into custody. Austin's girlfriend was celebrating her birthday that day and her boyfriend had surprised her with a birthday road trip. She reportedly had wanted to visit Santa Barbara after watching an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

The girlfriend was not charged and said she was unaware her boyfriend was using a stolen credit card number. Austin was unable to explain how the purchases were made with the stolen card number.

Austin was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is expected to face felony charges related to the theft of credit card information. He also had an existing court date in Santa Clarita for a similar incident in February. 

