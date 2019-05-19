Jury convicts man in Atascadero sexual assault case

Crime

Posted: May 19, 2019 04:20 PM PDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 04:50 PM PDT

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a jury has convicted a man in a 2017 sexual assault case in Atascadero. 

David Ebrahimi Ardebili, 40, was found guilty of attempted sexual penetration of an intoxicated female victim during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 18, 2017.

According to the evidence, Ardebili observed the victim walking alone after she separated from friends and family in downtown San Luis Obispo while visiting from out of the area. 

Ardebili allegedly enticed the victim into getting into his car before driving off and assaulting the victim at Atascadero Lake Park. 

Ardebili eventually dropped the victim off at a Kmart parking lot.

Ardebili's DNA was found on the victim's underwear and was collected as evidence by law enforcement supporting the sexual assault crimes.

The Atascadero Police Department investigated this case along with the assistance of the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.

Ardebili is scheduled for sentencing on June 17, at the San Luis Obispo Superior Court. He could face up to four years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. 

 

 


