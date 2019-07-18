Crime

Judge: Suspect can be tried in 2013 murder-for-hire case

3 others still wanted for Victor Sanchez's murder

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 04:46 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 04:56 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A man arrested on suspicion of killing a Paso Robles man on behalf of the victim's ex-girlfriend can be tried for murder, according to a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge.

The judge ruled that there was probably cause to try David Rodriguez Hernandez for murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the 2013 murder of Victor Hugo Sanchez.

Sanchez was shot and killed in Paso Robles in 2013. His ex-girlfriend, Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo, paid a group of men to attack and kidnap Sanchez which ultimately led to him being murdered.

On October 6, 2012, Sanchez was attacked with a tire iron which left him with multiple broken bones. Just a few short months later, the hired men returned to kidnap and shoot Sanchez in the knees. According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, when Sanchez fought back against his attackers, he was shot multiple times in a parking lot of an apartment building. He later died from his injuries.

After being on the run for six years, Hernandez was extradited from Mexico on January 30 to face charges as one of the people who was hired to attack Sanchez. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail while awaiting a judge's ruling to determine if there was probable cause to try him with murder. 

On Thursday, after a three-day preliminary hearing, a judge concluded that there was significant enough probable cause to charge Hernandez. He will appear in court on July 31 to be arraigned on the charges and the case will be set for trial. 

Three other suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Sanchez are still wanted. Fajardo was eventually prosecuted and sentenced to 21 years to life in prison in 2014 for hiring the men.

The Paso Robles Police Department investigated the case with the assistance of the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40