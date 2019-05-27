Guns and ammunition found on man arrested at Jack in the Box parking lot in Orcutt

(Courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

(Courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies found manufactured guns and ammunition after arresting a man at a Jack in the Box parking lot in Orcutt Friday night.

Deputies approached Kyle Kenneth Hogue, 32, of Templeton in the parking lot located in the 5000 block of Orcutt Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Hogue appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested.

After searching Hogue and his backpack, deputies found a glass smoking methamphetamine pipe, a loaded 9mm Rock Island Armory pistol, a sawed-off Springfield Model 67 12-gauge shotgun, a Baton, and 100 round of 9mm ammunition, as well as six rounds of 12-gauge ammunition.

Both guns did not have serial numbers.

Hogue was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and could face charges of carrying a concealed firearm, manufacturing a short barrel gun, manufacturing lead cane, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

His bail is set at $35,000.

