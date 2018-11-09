Gunman kills 12 in Thousand Oaks mass shooting

12 dead more than a dozen hurt in Ventura County bar shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - UPDATE:

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean has identified the Thousand Oaks bar gunman as Ian David Long, from Newbury Park.

His body was found in the bar. Long was dead when police arrived on the scene, Dean said. He used a handgun. Officials found a Glock .45-caliber handgun at the scene. The weapon usually holds 10 rounds and one in the chamber, but the gunman used an extended magazine in this shooting.

Long was a Marine Corps veteran, serving on active duty from August 2008 to March 2013, according to Department of Defense records.

Authorities said they had "minor" run-ins with him before. Dean described several "minor events" between Long and authorities, including a traffic collision. Long was the victim of a battery in 2015 and in April, deputies were called to his house for a subject disturbing.

Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus was shot several times during an exchange of gunfire with Long. Sgt. Helus was killed at the scene on what was his last day of work before retirement. A procession to move his body from Thousand Oaks to Ventura is planned at 10:00 a.m.

The shooter walked up to the Borderline Bar & Grill and shot a security guard standing outside. Long was wearing a black sweater as he entered the bar, turned right and shot other security guards and employees. He then opened fire inside the bar, the sheriff said.

Long exchanged gunfire with Sgt. Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer when the entered the bar. It is unclear if Long reloaded his weapon during the shooting. When authorities entered the bar, they found Long dead inside an office next to the bar's entrance.

ORIGINAL STORY

A gunman burst into a packed bar in Thousand Oaks and opened fire on people line dancing, killing at least 12 people before he was found dead at the scene.

Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy Ron Helus was among those killed Wednesday night at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the bar, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said. He said it's not known whether there's a terrorism link.

'He was shooting everything'

Holden Harrah, who was at the bar, told CNN the gunman walked in and opened fire within seconds.

"This guy just came out of nowhere and came out with a gun and shot people in Thousand Oaks, California," Harrah said. "And that's what's really blowing my mind, it's a really safe area."

The gunfire started during line dancing, witnesses said. People dancing dropped to the floor and hid behind bar stools in stunned silence. Others jumped over chairs and broke windows to get out.

"He was shooting everything, from the speakers to anything," Kayla Simmons said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, shots were still being fired, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference.

It was college night at the bar

The bar is a few miles from California Lutheran University, and is a popular spot for students on such nights. The western-style bar hosts theme nights such as country, salsa and swing dancing.

On Wednesday night, students gathered for college country night held between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the bar's website.

"I heard a gunshot, I turned around and I saw him shoot a couple more times," student Teylor Whittler, 19, told CNN affiliate KABC.

"Within a split second, everybody yelled 'get down'," she said.

People "dog-piled on top of each other" trying to hide in silence, she said. Some men ran toward them and said the gunman was coming. As they escaped through the bar's back door, she heard a second round of shots.

There was no screaming, she said. Just gunfire and stampeding crowds.

"I think everyone was in so much of a shock that it was sheer panic," Whittler said.

Nick Steinwender, who is part of the university's student government, said his friends were inside the bar when the shooting started. He described what they told him to the affiliate.

"It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, hopping over gates and just trying to get out," he said. "From what I heard, the gunman started shooting at the front desk. ... Students were hiding in the attics, bathrooms and stuff like that."