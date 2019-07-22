Gang members in Oxnard arrested on gun and drug-related charges

Courtesy: Oxnard Police Department

OXNARD. Calif. - Two gang members were arrested in Oxnard for gun and drug-related charges early Monday.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, officers observed a white SUV commit a vehicle code violation and then conducted a traffic stop on Ventura Road south of Gonzalez Road just before 1 a.m. Monday. That's when the passenger, later identified as 33-year-old Fabian Ramirez fled the vehicle. Ramirez already had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Officers were able to catch up with him and found he had a concealed, loaded unregistered handgun and a large amount of heroin. Ramirez is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

The driver, 24-year-old Isauro Cortez was also found to be possession of a loaded firearm, ammunition, and a large amount of crystal methamphetamine. Cortez is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

Both suspects were arrested for numerous felony gun-related charges, the sale of controlled substances, and other charges.