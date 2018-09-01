Gang member arrested for robbery in Oxnard

Omar Romo. (Oxnard Police Dept)

Omar Romo. (Oxnard Police Dept)

OXNARD, Calif. - An officer is punched while conducting an arrest of a gang member in Oxnard Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Oxnard Police Department Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Magnolia Ave and Oxnard Blvd around 4:45 p.m. The driver was identified as 29-year old Omar Romo from Oxnard.

Prior to this stop, Police say Romo had committed a robbery involving a 56-year old pizza delivery person.

Police say Romo is a documented injunction served gang member who is also a high-risk parolee on Electronic Monitoring for assault with a deadly weapon. Before this traffic stop, Romo cut off his electronic monitor in an effort to avoid capture.

During the stop, Police say Romo exited his vehicle and took a fighting stance against the officer. Romo stated he intended to hurt the officer. Romo was then given commands to surrender peacefully but did not comply.

A struggle ensued between Romo and the officers. At one point, Romo allegedly attempted to grab one of the officer's firearms but was unsuccessful. Romo was then taken into custody where he continued to resist.

Romo was medically cleared and was taken to the Ventura County Jail for multiple felony charges.