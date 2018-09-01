SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Gang member arrested for robbery in Oxnard

Officer punch while conducting arrest

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 03:56 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 03:56 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - An officer is punched while conducting an arrest of a gang member in Oxnard Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Oxnard Police Department Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Magnolia Ave and Oxnard Blvd around 4:45 p.m. The driver was identified as 29-year old Omar Romo from Oxnard.

Prior to this stop, Police say Romo had committed a robbery involving a 56-year old pizza delivery person.

Police say Romo is a documented injunction served gang member who is also a high-risk parolee on Electronic Monitoring for assault with a deadly weapon. Before this traffic stop, Romo cut off his electronic monitor in an effort to avoid capture.

During the stop, Police say Romo exited his vehicle and took a fighting stance against the officer. Romo stated he intended to hurt the officer. Romo was then given commands to surrender peacefully but did not comply. 

A struggle ensued between Romo and the officers. At one point, Romo allegedly attempted to grab one of the officer's firearms but was unsuccessful. Romo was then taken into custody where he continued to resist.

Romo was medically cleared and was taken to the Ventura County Jail for multiple felony charges.

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood