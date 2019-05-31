Fourth suspect arrested in connection to gang-related shooting in Lompoc

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LOMPOC, Calif. - A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a gang-related shooting that took place on Wednesday in Lompoc.

The latest suspect, a 17-year-old male who is a known gang member, was arrested Friday morning. Lompoc police officers found the suspect as well as two firearms and ammunition. Police say one of the firearms is believed to be the weapon used in Wednesday's shooting.

Police have arrested three juveniles and 18-year-old Juan Duarte in connection to the shooting.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of North Q Street. A rival gang member was the intended target, according to police.