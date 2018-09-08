SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Four men arrested for drive-by paintball gun assault in Isla Vista

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 11:42 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 11:45 AM PDT

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Four men are in jail after allegedly firing a paintball gun at people in Isla Vista early Saturday morning. 

Just after midnight, Santa Barbara County Sherif's deputies responded to a report of people in a moving vehicle shooting at pedestrians with a paintball gun in the 6600 block of Picasso Road and in the 700 block of Camino Del Sur. 

Deputies found one victim who sustained injuries to his chest, arm, and leg after being shot by the paintball gun. Witnesses described the vehicle as a small, black compact car.

Deputies search the area and found the car at the corner of Picasso Road and Camino Pescadero. The Sheriff's Office says deputies found a paintball gun in plain view at the feet of a passenger in the back seat of the car. There was also a bag of paintballs in the vehicle and a paintball in one of the passengers' pockets.

Deputies arrested 20-year old Jelani Bell of Oxnard, 21-year old Alonzo Gude of Ventura, 21-year old Marques Russell of Oxnard, and 19-year old Elliot Couillard of Ventura. All four men were arrested on charges of conspiracy and felony assault. All are being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805-681-4179.

 

