Crime

Four arrested in connection to stabbing death on Santa Barbara's Eastside

Fifth person taken into custody

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 05:19 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:14 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police have announced the arrest of four people in connection to the Saturday stabbing death of 29-year-old Alberto Suarez Torres.

Police have arrested Angel Barajas, 31, Igor Ortiz, 20, Adelain Ibarra, 20 and Alondra Ochoa, 18 in connection to the stabbing.

A fifth person, a female juvenile, was taken into custody.

Ortiz was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Wednesday night on suspicion of murder, participating in a criminal street gang, vandalism and a probation detainer, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. 

Torres was stabbed multiple times early Saturday morning on the 1300 block of Cacique Street. He later died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

A makeshift shrine was set up on the Cacique Street pedestrian bridge by friends of Torres.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 805-882-8900. Callers can remain anonymous.  

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


