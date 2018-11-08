Former Treasurer of Ventura Police Community Foundation arrested for embezzlement

VENTURA, Calif. - Former Treasurer of the Ventura Police Community Foundation, Gale Hartman, has been arrested and charged with four felony counts of embezzlement.

Hartman is believed to have stolen about $119,000 from the Foundation by making systematic cash withdrawals over four years, using the Foundation's debit card.

This fraud was discovered by the Ventura Police Department and submitted for investigation to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Bureau of Investigation.

Five years is the maximum jail term for this crime. Hartman's arraignment date is pending.

The Ventura Police Foundation supports youth, community, and public safety programs.