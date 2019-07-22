Former Atascadero High School Band Booster Club treasurer arraigned

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The former Atascadero High School Band and Pageantry Booster Club treasurer was arraigned Monday morning on embezzlement charges.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office says Sherry Gong pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

She's accused of stealing $32,554 between July 2017 and April 2018 while she was treasurer for the organization.

The suspect is the wife of San Luis Obispo County Clerk- Recorder Tommy Gong.

When the charges were first announced two weeks ago, he released a statement saying, "I was not aware of this matter until I received a call from an Atascadero Police Department detective recently, and I am not implicated in these matters. This is a painful, personal family matter, and I ask that my family and I be granted privacy regarding this matter. I deeply love and care for my wife and family, and I will stand by her side and support her during this very difficult time."

Gong will be back in court on August 13th.

