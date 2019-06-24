Crime

Flowers left with note about domestic violence at mobile home park where 5 people died

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:36 AM PDT

Flowers left with note in front of crime scene at Santa Maria mobile home park

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Flowers and a note about reporting domestic violence were left in front of a burned out mobile home in Santa Maria over the weekend.

The home was the site of a deadly shooting and fire on Friday. Over the weekend, the death toll rose to five.

Two people were fatally shot on Friday and three were found dead in the ashes of a mobile home fire.

One of them was discovered on Saturday.

Santa Maria residents are trying to understand how a violent attack could happen in their community.

A number of residents identified the neighbor responsible for the shootings and an explosion leading to the fire, but the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the official name will be released by the coroner this week.

The two shooting victims have been identified as Richard Hanen, 78, and Kurt Bracke, 70.

Neighbors suspect the burned bodies found in one of the burned mobile homes are that of the shooter, his battered wife and their son. 

The American Red Cross said the people displaced are being helped by other agencies.

The Red Cross said it has reached out to one of the burned mobile homeowners and plans to access ways to help.
 

Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen gave a press briefing Friday afternoon. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years