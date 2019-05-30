Five arrested in sex offender compliance sweeps in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Five registered sex offenders were arrested on Wednesday after the Santa Maria Police Department conducted a city-wide compliance check.

Detectives from SMPD, State Parole Officers and FBI agents interviewed and searched 11 registered sex offenders on Wednesday as part of the check.

Police say five people were arrested for parole violations and one of them was found to be in possession of child pornography. That person was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a complaint of possession of child pornography in addition to violating parole.