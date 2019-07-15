Fifth adult charged in connection to gang-motivated killing on Santa Barbara's Eastside

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A makeshift shrine displays a photo of Alberto Torres, who was fatally stabbed in a gang-motivated attack. (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has charged a fifth adult in connection to a June stabbing death that occurred on Santa Barbara's Eastside.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced that Alejandro De La Torre, 23, was arrested and charged with accessory to murder for the killing of Alberto Suarez Torres on June 1.

De La Torre also is accused of being a gang member and committing a serious felony offense while on felony probation. He is set to appear in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday.

Four other people, Angel Barajas (31), Igor Ortiz (19), Adelain Ibarra (20), and Alondra Ochoa (18) have previously been charged with various felonies in connection to Torres' murder. Ortiz and Ibarra are facing murder charges.

A minor was also charged in the case and is currently in custody. That case is expected to proceed through juvenile court.

Torres was found stabbed multiple times on the 1300 block of Cacique Street in the early hours of June 1. He died at the hospital as a result of his wounds.