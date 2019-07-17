Felony charges filed against SLO man who made threats toward minorities

He was booked on the following charges of Criminal Threats and Criminal Threats/ Hate Crimes (San Luis Obispo Police Department).

He was booked on the following charges of Criminal Threats and Criminal Threats/ Hate Crimes (San Luis Obispo Police Department).

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo man who allegedly sent threatening letters targeting minorities has been charged with ten felonies.

Richard Orcutt, 62, is accused of sending letters to local property managers threatening to shoot minorities or any property managers who rent to people belonging to certain ethnic or minority groups.

Orcutt faces charges for hate crimes and possessing an unlawful assault weapon.

San Luis Obispo police served a warrant at Orcutt's home on June 30 and seized 37 firearms and a large amount of ammunition from the property. Orcutt was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail.

If convicted, Orcutt faces a maximum sentence of 14 years and 8 months in prison.

He is currently out of custody after posting a $500,000 bail.

He is set to appear in court on July 29.

Weapons seized by San Luis Obispo Police yesterday (San Luis Obispo Police Department).

Weapons seized by San Luis Obispo Police yesterday (San Luis Obispo Police Department).

He was booked on the following charges of Criminal Threats and Criminal Threats/ Hate Crimes (San Luis Obispo Police Department).