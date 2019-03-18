Father and son narrowly escape gunfire after car struck by bullets

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - A father and son are safe after they were almost hit by bullets while driving in Port Hueneme Sunday night.

According to the Port Hueneme Police Department, officers reponded to several calls of shots fired in the 2500 block of Rudder Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, a 26-year-old Port Hueneme man flagged down police near Hemlock Street and Tiller Avenue. The victim alleged he was driving south on Rudder Avenue with his 6-year-old son who was seated in the back of the vehicle. The man heard several gun shots and realized his vehicle had been hit by bullets. He then quickly accelerated and fled the area while calling police.

The victim's vehicle was hit four times with two of the bullets traveling through the front passenger window. One of the bullets went through the rear window and one other hit the rear passenger door. Both the victim and his son were unharmed, but were almost hit by bullets, police said.

Officers also discovered a second vehicle in the 2500 block of Rudder Avenue which had also been struck by a bullet.

The suspects are described as two males who were wearing dark hoodies at the time of the incident, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Port Hueneme Police Department at 805-986-6541.