Crime

Fatal Oxnard hit-and-run now being investigated as homicide

6th homicide in city this year

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:16 PM PDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 02:16 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - A felony hit-and-run crash in Oxnard that killed a man is now being investigated as a homicide.

31-year-old Michael Holley of Oxnard was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in the alley of the 2000 block of Mariposa Street just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. 

Detectives with the Oxnard Police Department Major Crimes Unit say they believe the driver of the suspect vehicle intentionally hit Holley before fleeing the scene. Witnesses at the scene told NewsChannel 3 at the time that the crash appeared to be deliberate.

Oxnard police are asking for the public's help to locate the driver of the vehicle that killed Holley. The vehicle is described as a light-colored, late model pickup truck, possibly a Dodge. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Oxnard police detective Jose Velazquez at 805-385-7760. 

The City of Oxnard offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for committing homicides in the city. This is the sixth homicide in the city this year.

Anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or part of the incident, to upload their media directly to investigators online. Contact information is not stored and you can remain anonymous.

