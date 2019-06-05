Crime

Elderly Oxnard couple robbed at gunpoint in own home

Police searching for home invasion suspect

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 02:57 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 02:57 AM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - Police in Oxnard are searching for a home invasion suspect who robbed an elderly couple Tuesday.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, a masked gunman broke in the couple's home in the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The armed suspect forced his way into the house and demanded money. The couple was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20's. He's 5 feet 8 inches tall, and was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, and a black mask at the time of the incident.

Home invasions where an attacker or attackers invade a home in order to rob the occupants are comparatively rare, but they present serious dangers because robbers physically confront victims in order to obtain desired items, police said.

Contact to the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 if you have any infromation. You can also file a report online at www.oxnardpd.org. You can also visit www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org to submit an anonymous tip via text or email.


