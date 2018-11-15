Double hit and run incidents leads to Santa Barbara chase

Santa Barbara Police investigate a vehicle involved in a double hit and run after the driver left the scene on a bike. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

Santa Barbara Police investigate a vehicle involved in a double hit and run after the driver left the scene on a bike. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two vehicles were damaged in a double hit and run incident early this morning on Ortega Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police responded about 6:30 a.m. when neighbors heard a loud crash.

One parked vehicle was sideswiped and knocked up and over the curb.

A second vehicle had its drivers side mirror shattered.

A resident who reportedly owned one of the vehicles reportedly bolted out of his house and chased the partially disabled suspect vehicle about three blocks. It stopped in a dead end location near the Ortega footbridge over Highway 101.

Witnesses say the male suspect then grabbed a bike from the vehicle and sped off.

The suspect vehicle was a Toyota 4-runner. Inside police found multiple cell phones, tools including bolt cutters and saws, and skateboards.

(more details and video will be added later today)