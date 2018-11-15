Double hit and run incidents leads to Santa Barbara chase
Suspect escapes on a bike after crashing vehicle
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two vehicles were damaged in a double hit and run incident early this morning on Ortega Street in downtown Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Police responded about 6:30 a.m. when neighbors heard a loud crash.
One parked vehicle was sideswiped and knocked up and over the curb.
A second vehicle had its drivers side mirror shattered.
A resident who reportedly owned one of the vehicles reportedly bolted out of his house and chased the partially disabled suspect vehicle about three blocks. It stopped in a dead end location near the Ortega footbridge over Highway 101.
Witnesses say the male suspect then grabbed a bike from the vehicle and sped off.
The suspect vehicle was a Toyota 4-runner. Inside police found multiple cell phones, tools including bolt cutters and saws, and skateboards.
