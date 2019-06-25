Crime

Domestic violence suspect arrested in Grover Beach

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:51 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:51 PM PDT

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Orcutt.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

The suspect in this investigation was identified as Michael Paul Aldaco, 32, of Santa Maria.

Aldaco reportedly showed a firearm, entered the victim's residence by force, struck the victim multiple times, vandalized the inside of her home, and prevented her from leaving the residence.

Aldaco restrained the victim to a chair and threatened to cause serious harm to her. The victim was able to free herself and contact police but Aldaco fled the residence in his vehicle.

With the assistance of Grover Beach Police Department, Aldaco was found later that evening at a family member's home in Grover Beach.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant and arrest warrants for Aldaco, which was served on the morning of, June 23, 2019, with the assistance of Grover Beach Police Department and neighboring San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies including SWAT.

Aldaco was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Spousal Abuse, Criminal Threats, Kidnapping, and False Imprisonment.

His bail is set at $50,000.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in