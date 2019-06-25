Domestic violence suspect arrested in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Orcutt.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

The suspect in this investigation was identified as Michael Paul Aldaco, 32, of Santa Maria.

Aldaco reportedly showed a firearm, entered the victim's residence by force, struck the victim multiple times, vandalized the inside of her home, and prevented her from leaving the residence.

Aldaco restrained the victim to a chair and threatened to cause serious harm to her. The victim was able to free herself and contact police but Aldaco fled the residence in his vehicle.

With the assistance of Grover Beach Police Department, Aldaco was found later that evening at a family member's home in Grover Beach.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant and arrest warrants for Aldaco, which was served on the morning of, June 23, 2019, with the assistance of Grover Beach Police Department and neighboring San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies including SWAT.

Aldaco was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Spousal Abuse, Criminal Threats, Kidnapping, and False Imprisonment.

His bail is set at $50,000.