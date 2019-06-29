Detectives arrest woman suspected of selling drugs in Santa Paula area

Gina Smith, 48, of Santa Paula. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office West County Narcotics Street Team detectives arrested a woman suspected of selling drugs in the Santa Paula area.

The suspect Gina Smith, 48, of Santa Paula was detained during a traffic stop near her home at around 11:30 a.m. June 12.

Detectives executed a search warrant. They searched Smith, her vehicle and her home.

Narcotic detectives seized multiple ounces of methamphetamine and cocaine as well as paraphernalia that suggested the sale of narcotics from Smith's home in the 17000 block of South Mountain Road near Santa Paula.

A shotgun was also seized from the home.

Smith was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail.

She posted her bail which was set at $50,000.