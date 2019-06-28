Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Paso Robles

Leonel Zavala Sanchez (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man suspected of selling drugs Wednesday in Paso Robles.

Sheriff's Narcotics Unit investigators conducted surveillance at suspect Leonel Zavala Sanchez's, 55, home located in the 1800 block of Park Street prior to serving a search warrant.

Investigators videotaped a drug deal taking place and were granted their request for a search warrant as a result.

Detectives also witnessed another drug deal taking place just before they served the search warrant. This time Sanchez got into a car and left his home.

Investigators made a traffic stop and searched the vehicle to find about one pound of methamphetamine underneath the driver's seat where Sanchez was sitting.

Authorities searched Sanchez's home afterwards and found evidence that suggested the sale of narcotics such as a scale, a ledger recording transactions and an 7 grams of methamphetamine.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

He may face charges related to the transportation of a controlled substance for sale and the possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Special Operations Unit detectives, Gang Task Force members, District Attorney's Office investigators, County Probation officers and Homeland Security investigators assisted in the search warrant investigation.